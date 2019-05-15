Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church 700 Kriders Cemetery Rd. Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wilda C. Dell, 94, of Taneytown, formerly of Westminster, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Lorien in Taneytown. Born July 16, 1924 in Woodbine, she was the daughter of the late Cinda Evans Condon and Augustus D. Condon. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Kenneth Dell, Sr. who died Sept. 1, 2007.She worked as a secretary for her husband and a homemaker for her family. She was a longtime member of St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church where she served as Sunday School teacher and superintendent. She was treasurer for many years with WELCA organization within the church, as well as serving for many years on the Archives Committee. She was a member for over 35 years with Church Women United, where she served as secretary and treasurer. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a chocolate lover. She is survived by children Patricia Yingling and husband James of Jacksonville, FL; Karen Palmer and husband Robert Palmer, Jr. of Littlestown, PA and Phillip Dell and wife Yvonne of Finksburg; grandchildren Angela L. White (Ernie), Kristin L. Knopf (Brian), Matthew S. Dell, Michele L. Colvin (Justin), Timothy R. Palmer (Rachel), James M. Dell (Jessica), Joseph B. Dell (Samantha) and Gregory S. Dell. Also survived by 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Paul Kenneth Dell, Jr., sisters Marie C. Pickett, M. Louise Gross and Freda A. Condon. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church, 700 Kriders Cemetery Rd., Westminster, MD 21158 with her pastor, Rev. David Schafer officiating. Interment will follow in Krider's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church at the above address.

