Wilda Jane Llewellyn, age 74, of Union Bridge, died unexpectedly Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the University of Colorado Hospital. Born February 20, 1944 in Frostburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edgar and Dorothy Baker Spiker. She was the wife of Gary Llewellyn, her husband of 49 years.Wilda was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Co. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren, world traveling, shopping, playing bingo and photography. She was an active bowler with the Wednesday team at Walkersville Lanes.In addition to her husband she is survived by children, Pamela Jean Masser and husband Alan of Knoxville, Paul Coleman of Woodsboro, Gary Llewellyn Jr. and wife Kelly of Libertytown and Gerry Llewellyn and wife Suzy of Thurmont; 8 grandchildren, Heather (Masser) Mullinix and husband Rob, Rachael Llewellyn, Trent Masser, MaKenzie Llewellyn, Ethan Coleman, Gabby Llewellyn, Katy Coleman and Sophia Llewellyn; great granddaughter, Reagan Mullinix; brothers and sisters, Charlotte Totoritis of White Plains, NY, Joann Spiker of Frederick, Linda Leasure of Detroit, MI and Bonnie Jackson and Charles Spiker Jr., both of Frostburg. Wilda was loved by all who knew her and will also be remembered by friends far and wide. She was predeceased by a sister, Leona White. The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, February 25.A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784 or to the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 33, Libertytown, MD 21762.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

11802 Liberty Road

Frederick , MD 21701

