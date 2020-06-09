I will miss seeing Willa every Friday at the salon. I am so glad I got the opportunity to be her stylist and get to know her. She was such a sweet lady. My condolences to Bud and the rest of her family you are all in my prayers.
Willa Mae Sherbert, 85, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Willa was born June 9, 1934 in Elkins, West Virginia and was the daughter of Willis Orlanda and Dora (Alger) Luzier. She was the devoted wife of Tillison Myron Sherbert, her husband of 62 years. Willa retired from the FBI, where she worked in administration for 15 years. She loved to sing. She was a longtime member for over 50 years with the Corkran United Methodist Church Choir in Temple Hills, Maryland. After moving to Westminster, she joined the Senior Singers of Carroll County. Surviving in addition to her husband is son Steven Sherbert and daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Steven Larsen all of Westminster; grandchildren Leigh Ann Lang (Greg), Alison Larsen, Audrey Larsen, Travis Sherbert, Jenna Sherbert, and Ashley Sherbert; nieces Judy Ruggiero (Skip) of East Haven, CT, and Doris Jeschor (George) of Guilford, CT. She was the last of her immediate family. The family will welcome friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, with funeral services beginning at 3:00 p.m. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Private interment will be at Maryland Veteran Cemetery at Garrison Forest at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll County Food Sunday, P.O. Box 2160, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 9, 2020.