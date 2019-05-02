Willard "Mitch" M. Mitchell, 78, of Hampstead, passed away on Wednesday May 1, 2019. Born June 7, 1940 in Pensacola, FL, he was the son of the late Williard and Annie (Thompson) Mitchell. He enjoyed playing bluegrass music, beer, food and camping. Surviving is his companion, Sharon L. Seipp of Hampstead, daughters, Elaine Marie Ellyson & husband Ray of Hampstead and Mary Carol Geiman & husband Michael of Hampstead; son, Mike Mitchell of Manchester; sister, Roberta Helton & husband Billy of Jacksonville, NC; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Robert Wade Mitchell. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 2, 2019