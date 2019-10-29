Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Alexander "Bill" Chenoweth, Jr., 78, of Westminster, and formerly of Eldersburg, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 1, 1941 in Baltimore he was the son of the late William A. Chenoweth, Sr. and the late Dorothy Mary (Eyring) Melse; and stepson of the late John Melse. He was the loving husband of Marlene Glenda Chenoweth, who he married March 12, 1961. She was his rock, and provided a positive outlook, encouragement, and the greatest love for 58 years. Bill was a graduate of Milford Mill High School. Along with his wife, he was the owner and operator of Chenoweth and Associates, Inc. (Pipers Wine and Spirit Barn) for 35 years. Bill was dedicated to working at the store and enjoyed being a business owner. Initially bringing gas to the store in the 80's, tanks needed to be replaced in 2019, which was a great joy not only to him but also to his loyal customers. The hard work Bill and his wife put into everything and anything they accomplished is part of their legacy. He cherished spending time with his wife as they became worldwide travelers and explored all 50 states together. One of his favorite places to have visited was Las Vegas, where he enjoyed playing slot machines at the casinos and watching shows. They enjoyed taking photos of their trips together, sightseeing, and car shows, as well as traveling to new places to eat. Bill was an avid Baltimore Colts and Ravens fan and enjoyed spectating at games. He attended Christ Lutheran Church, Upperco. Surviving in addition to his wife is son William A. "Bill" Chenoweth, III and wife Beth; grandchildren Nicholas and Miranda; step granddaughter Tessa and husband Jeremiah; nephews Michael and Mark Langmead; and several cousins. In addition to his parents and stepfather he was predeceased by his sister Dorothy Juanita Langmead. The family will welcome friends on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Adams officiating. Private interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. Bill was incredibly appreciative and grateful to all his friends and customers for their prayers and support. He will greatly miss his store manager of 26 years, Julie Parkins. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105; Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster MD 21158; or Christ Lutheran Church, 16530 Trenton Church Rd., Upperco MD 21155. Online condolences may be offered at

William Alexander "Bill" Chenoweth, Jr., 78, of Westminster, and formerly of Eldersburg, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 1, 1941 in Baltimore he was the son of the late William A. Chenoweth, Sr. and the late Dorothy Mary (Eyring) Melse; and stepson of the late John Melse. He was the loving husband of Marlene Glenda Chenoweth, who he married March 12, 1961. She was his rock, and provided a positive outlook, encouragement, and the greatest love for 58 years. Bill was a graduate of Milford Mill High School. Along with his wife, he was the owner and operator of Chenoweth and Associates, Inc. (Pipers Wine and Spirit Barn) for 35 years. Bill was dedicated to working at the store and enjoyed being a business owner. Initially bringing gas to the store in the 80's, tanks needed to be replaced in 2019, which was a great joy not only to him but also to his loyal customers. The hard work Bill and his wife put into everything and anything they accomplished is part of their legacy. He cherished spending time with his wife as they became worldwide travelers and explored all 50 states together. One of his favorite places to have visited was Las Vegas, where he enjoyed playing slot machines at the casinos and watching shows. They enjoyed taking photos of their trips together, sightseeing, and car shows, as well as traveling to new places to eat. Bill was an avid Baltimore Colts and Ravens fan and enjoyed spectating at games. He attended Christ Lutheran Church, Upperco. Surviving in addition to his wife is son William A. "Bill" Chenoweth, III and wife Beth; grandchildren Nicholas and Miranda; step granddaughter Tessa and husband Jeremiah; nephews Michael and Mark Langmead; and several cousins. In addition to his parents and stepfather he was predeceased by his sister Dorothy Juanita Langmead. The family will welcome friends on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Adams officiating. Private interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. Bill was incredibly appreciative and grateful to all his friends and customers for their prayers and support. He will greatly miss his store manager of 26 years, Julie Parkins. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105; Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster MD 21158; or Christ Lutheran Church, 16530 Trenton Church Rd., Upperco MD 21155. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Pritts Funeral Home Westminster , MD 410-848-7533 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.