Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Abel. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church 700 Krider's Cemetery Road Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church 700 Krider's Cemetery Road Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Ryan Abel, 42, of Westminster, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at home. He was born November 6, 1977, the son of the late Barbara Ann and Lester Marshall Abel. He was a 1995 graduate of Westminster High School. He worked for Touch of Color for 11 years before becoming a devoted stay at home Dad to his pride and joy, McKenna Ann. There was nothing he enjoyed more than fishing, shooting guns, watching scary movies with McKenna. He enjoyed spending time at the Jaycees softball field watching his daughter play for seven years and also loved being an Assistant Coach for one season. Surviving in addition to his daughter are sisters, Candice and husband, Michael Richardson and Karen and husband, Jeffrey Shaver, all of Dundalk, and brothers, Lester Abel and wife Anna of Mt. Airy and Brian Abel and wife Shannon of Ijamsville, numerous nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. There will be a Visitation at 10:00 am followed by a Memorial Service to Celebrate and Remember Bill's life at 11:00 am on February 15, 2020, at St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church, 700 Krider's Cemetery Road Westminster, MD.

William Ryan Abel, 42, of Westminster, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at home. He was born November 6, 1977, the son of the late Barbara Ann and Lester Marshall Abel. He was a 1995 graduate of Westminster High School. He worked for Touch of Color for 11 years before becoming a devoted stay at home Dad to his pride and joy, McKenna Ann. There was nothing he enjoyed more than fishing, shooting guns, watching scary movies with McKenna. He enjoyed spending time at the Jaycees softball field watching his daughter play for seven years and also loved being an Assistant Coach for one season. Surviving in addition to his daughter are sisters, Candice and husband, Michael Richardson and Karen and husband, Jeffrey Shaver, all of Dundalk, and brothers, Lester Abel and wife Anna of Mt. Airy and Brian Abel and wife Shannon of Ijamsville, numerous nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. There will be a Visitation at 10:00 am followed by a Memorial Service to Celebrate and Remember Bill's life at 11:00 am on February 15, 2020, at St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church, 700 Krider's Cemetery Road Westminster, MD. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close