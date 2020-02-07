William Ryan Abel, 42, of Westminster, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at home. He was born November 6, 1977, the son of the late Barbara Ann and Lester Marshall Abel. He was a 1995 graduate of Westminster High School. He worked for Touch of Color for 11 years before becoming a devoted stay at home Dad to his pride and joy, McKenna Ann. There was nothing he enjoyed more than fishing, shooting guns, watching scary movies with McKenna. He enjoyed spending time at the Jaycees softball field watching his daughter play for seven years and also loved being an Assistant Coach for one season. Surviving in addition to his daughter are sisters, Candice and husband, Michael Richardson and Karen and husband, Jeffrey Shaver, all of Dundalk, and brothers, Lester Abel and wife Anna of Mt. Airy and Brian Abel and wife Shannon of Ijamsville, numerous nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. There will be a Visitation at 10:00 am followed by a Memorial Service to Celebrate and Remember Bill's life at 11:00 am on February 15, 2020, at St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church, 700 Krider's Cemetery Road Westminster, MD.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 7, 2020