Dr. William "Bill" Newton Allred, DDS, age 65, of Eldersburg, MD, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home in Eldersburg, MD. Bill was born on November 24, 1954 in San Antonio, Texas. He was the youngest son of Marie Lamberson Welch and the late Dr. JD Allred. He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Hajduk, and her family, as well as his family, mother Marie, and her husband, Wayne Welch, his oldest brother David Allred & Carolyn Greenberg, Phillip & Renee Allred and nieces Nicole and Ashley Allred and nephew, Sean Allred, step-sisters Michelle Welch Garren and Karen Welch, plus his beloved cats Penny & Bobby. A memorial service will be held later in the year because of the Covid-19 pandemic; please email your name, telephone, and mailing address to [email protected] if you would like to be included.
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 28 to Apr. 11, 2020