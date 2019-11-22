William Edward 'Bill' Appler, 85, of Sykesville, died at his home Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born February 1, 1934 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Edward and Corinne Gotchmer Appler. He was the husband of Shirley Mary Appler (nee Stevens). They were married for 64 years. Bill retired from Westinghouse Corporation after 30 years as an expeditor. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. He served on the USS Iowa and USS Cadmus. Bill was an avid sports fan, especially of the Ravens, Baltimore Colts and Orioles. He was an avid reader of fiction and non-fiction. He was a member of the Optimist Club and enjoyed going to their beach home in New Jersey and organizing Navy reunions. He was the last of his immediate family. He was of the Catholic Faith. In addition to his wife Shirley, he is survived by daughter Susan Appler de los Rios and husband Daniel, son Russell William Appler and daughter Laura Appler. Bill is also survived by grandchildren Christine Ryan, Erin Acampa and husband Josh, Brittany Appler, Kari Unglesbee and husband Alex, Evan Hewitt and great grandson Jameson Acampa. Prayer services will be held Monday, 11:30 AM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. Internment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park with military honors. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 22, 2019