William Compton Neild, Jr., 66, United States Navy Veteran, of Hampstead, passed away on March 7, 2019. Born August 1, 1952 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late William Neild, Sr. and Nancy (Wolfe) Pullen; companion of Bettie Jones; stepfather of Jennifer Grubbs, Thomas Tipton, Mary Bonnell, and Robert Jones; grandfather of five and great grandfather of two. Willy was in the flooring business for over forty years. In his spare time he enjoyed working on cars, playing his guitar and being with his animals. Services are Private. Memorial contributions in Willy's name may be made to Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 12, 2019