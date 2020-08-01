William Daniel "Bill" Wolf, Sr., 72, of Westminster peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Vicki (Yox) Wolf. Bill was born March 24, 1948 in Baltimore, MD to the late Edward A. and Catherine Colbert Wolf. Bill graduated from St. Rita Elementary School, Dundalk, MD, Mount St. Joseph High School in Catonsville, Essex Community College and the US Army Command and General Staff College. Bill Enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1970. Over the next 20 years of both active and National Guard Service he won many awards and commendations including Expert Infantry Badge, coveted Air Assault Wings and was inducted into the Honorary Military Order of Saint Maurice. He was a true "citizen soldier" who rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel while universally earning the respect and admiration of fellow supervisors, peers and subordinates. During his tenure as an active duty solider, he was the Operations Officer of the 29th Light Infantry Division and was instrumental in ensuring its high level of readiness during the Gulf War, Operation Desert Shield. After retiring from military service in 1991, Bill joined Met Life Insurance Company where he remained for 24 years. Again, he rose through the ranks to eventually open his own financial planning group, Virtus Wealth Solutions, where he received great recognition for success and was given the Wealth Manager of the Year Award for four consecutive years before his retirement in 2015. Once retired a second time, he fervently pursued his love of model railroading, especially modeling the steel industry. He was instrumental in forming the Steel Mill Modeler's SIG, a special interest group of the National Model Railroad Association. He served this group as President for three years. Bill loved to travel. He and Vicki took numerous cruises, explored Europe, especially the beaches of Normandy, and visited nearly every state in the U.S. The outdoors were a passion, whether running, hiking or hunting. Some of his fondest memories are of his Idaho and Montana hunting trips with his son and friends. Bill was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Catholic War Veterans, 29th Division Association, American Legion Carroll Post #31, Dundalk Patapsco Neck Historical Society, National Model Railroad Association, Steel Mill Modeler's SIG, Life Member National Rifle Association and Life Member Mayberry Game Protective Association. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his son William D. Wolf, Jr. (Katherine) of Hampstead, MD, daughter Christina M. Decker (Mike) of Garner, NC, step-daughter, Christina M. Pfister (Ed) of Timonium, and step-daughter Jennifer L. Vito (Marcelo) of Havre de Grace, MD; brothers Michael Wolf, Thomas Wolf; sister Bonnie Jean Wheat all of Baltimore, MD; grandsons, Hayden Sharretts, Tyler Wolf, Grant Sharretts, and Maxwell Decker; granddaughters, Jennifer Pfister and Stella Decker. His family will receive friends at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John Roman Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster, on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11 am. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be made to the Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or online at https://www.lifebridgehealth.org/carrollhospice/carrollhospice.aspx
or Army Relief Fund 2530 Crystal Drive., Suite 13161, 13th Floor Arlington, VA 22202 or online at https://www.armyemergrncyrelief.org/donate/
Services and arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com