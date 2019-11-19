William Clayton "Bill" Donley, 79, of Upperco, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Dove House in Westminster. Born May 2, 1940 in Hagerstown, he was the son of the late Samuel J. Donley, Sr.and Doris E. Draper Donley. He was the husband of Betty L. Englebrecht Donley, his wife of 60 years. Mr. Donley was a 1963 graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, VA, where he earned his bachelor's degree. He worked for Gray and Sons, Inc. for 40 years, retiring as the Vice President of Outside Operations. He was a member of Piney Branch Golf Club in Upperco and Bethesda United Methodist Church in Shepherdstown, WV. He enjoyed boating and waterskiing; spending time with his dogs, Abby and Ace; and the family farm in West Virginia. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons and daughter-in-law, John W. Donley of Lutherville and Richard A. and Tina C. Donley of Bel Air; brother and sister-in-law, Samuel J. Donley, Jr. and Lane E. Donley of Shepherdstown, WV; and grandchildren, Clay, Draper, Ginny, Billy, Jack, and Brittany. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, where a funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Pastor Andy Vineberg will officiate. Private inurnment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Shepherdstown at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bethesda United Methodist Church, 4995 Moler Engle Road, Shepherdstown, WV 25443.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 19, 2019