William E. Hopkins, age 85, of Mt. Airy, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Carroll Hospice's Dove House. Born October 15, 1933, in Ellicott City, MD he was the son of the late Henley and Musa Davis Hopkins. He was the husband of Joyce Helton Hopkins, his wife of 64 years. Will owned and operated William E. Hopkins Excavating for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, telling jokes and most importantly spending time with his family. Will supervised the construction of many local churches. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons and daughter-in-law, David E. and Libby Hopkins of Fort Mill, SC and Timothy W. Hopkins of Woodbine; daughters and sons-in-law, Donna K. and Andre Clark of Scottsville, VA and Cheri J. and Rev. Mark Massey of Eldersburg; grandchildren: Jonathan, Rachel, Melissa, Aubrey, Tristan, Andrew, Christopher, Austin and Daniel and great-grandchildren: Zoe, Shamira and Kahlil. Will was predeceased by granddaughter Brooke Massey and great-grandson Alex Hopkins and 9 siblings. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2 to 5pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 1pm at Friendship Baptist Church, 1391 Sykesville Road, Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Interment will follow in Liberty Baptist Cemetery, Lisbon. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Samaritan's Purse. Online condolences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com