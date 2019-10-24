William E. Johnson, 62, of Littlestown passed away Tuesday, October 15th peacefully at his home. Born November 24th, 1956 in Baltimore City, "Billy" was the widower of lifelong high school sweetheart, Cherl Denise (Ruppert) Johnson and son of the late Edward and Mildred (Johnson) Kerr. He was a 1974 graduate of Westminster High School and was Manager for Solo Cup (formerly Sweetheart) of Owings Mills. Billy is survived by his daughter, Angela Marie Johnson and family of Littlestown including his two cherished grandsons (Riley W. J. Kordelski and Brent S. Willard); future son-in-law Joshua Willard; sisters Bonnie Argabright, Donna Cole, and Deborah Franklin of Hanover; as well as his beloved godson/nephew Matt Argabright and family of Jefferson. Bill was an exceptionally devoted husband and father. He was an avid reader with a contagious love for music. He was always happiest out on the water in the mountains with his boat, his family, and his books.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 24, 2019