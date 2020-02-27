|
|
William Earling Schneider, age 83 of Sykesville, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Carroll Hospital in Westminster. Born November 4, 1936 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William and Katherine Emma Kruelle Schneider. He was the husband of Margaret Howard Schneider of Sykesville, his wife of 64 years. William was a 1955 graduate of Sykesville High School. He had been a building developer and farmer for many years. He enjoyed bluegrass music, tractor pulling and anything tractors. He enjoyed having meals with family and friends. He was a member of St. Stephen's Anglican Church in Eldersburg. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons William E. "Billy" Schneider, Andrew H. Schneider and his wife Ramona, and John Schneider, all of Sykesville, daughter Christina Spriggs and her husband Scott McGregor of Myrtle Beach, SC, brother Charles Melvin Schneider, grandchildren Gunther and Kelsey Spriggs, Betina Koontz, Amy Johnson, Jemiah Duke, Eleanor Duke, Hannah Duke, Erin Taylor, Margo Gardner, April Schneider, Brandye Willis, and Autumn Schneider, and many great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Margaret E. "Beth" Duke, and by his sister Betty Heilman. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-6 pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 2275 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg, MD 21784. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church at the address above.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 27, 2020