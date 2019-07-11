Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Lake View Memorial Park 2724 Liberty Road Sykesville , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

William Edward Frankton, age 38 of Eldersburg, passed away suddenly on June 14, 2019. He was the beloved son of Jim and Patsy Frankton of Eldersburg. Will was a 1998 graduate of Liberty High School where he played football, baseball, basketball, and ran track. He did extensive traveling after graduating. He graduated from Lincoln Tech for Computer Technology. Will worked for Food Lion and later Weis. He was a project manager for Diamond Remodeling. Surviving in addition to his parents are his daughters Lilly and Nevaeh, fiancee Rachel Tillson and her daughters Alicia and Lily, sister Denna L. Stapleton and her husband Kenny, brother David and Ronda from St. Thomas, PA. Will was also a proud and loving Uncle Bubba to Cameron, Clinton, Kayla, Dalton, Kortney, Lukas, and Nicole, and great uncle to sweet Piper. He will also be greatly missed by extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers and member of Sunday night softball team from Freedom Co-Ed, and ex-wife Wendy and her daughter Mackenzie. Graveside services will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Road, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bank of America, c/o Lilly Frankton and Nevaeh Frankton.

