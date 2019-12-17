|
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
William Henry "Bill" Eicholtz, age 97, of New Windsor, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Shock Trauma of the University of Maryland Medical Systems, Baltimore, after a brief illness. Born October 6, 1922 in Phoenix, MD, he was the son of the late Martin Henry and Marion Elizabeth Hollingshead Eicholtz. He was the husband of Linda Buckingham Eicholtz, his wife of 43 years. Bill served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, stationed in Hawaii right after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was employed for 31 years with Black and Decker in Towson and then Hampstead, retiring in 1981 as an assembly department manager. He was a member of St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church, New Windsor; life member of the Molleville Farm V.F.W. Post #467 and the American Legion Post #31, both of Westminster. He was also a member of the N.R.A. and a charter member of the World War II War Memorial in Washington, D.C. and life member of the VFW National Home. Bill served as the zoning administrator under former New Windsor mayor, Jack Gullo, and he and Linda were the first couple inducted into the New Windsor Hall of Fame. He was a jack-of-all trades and enjoyed reading, playing cards, word search puzzles, dancing, camping, woodworking and traveling with Linda throughout the United States. Bill was a NASCAR fan of the Earnhardt family. In addition to his wife he is survived by a brother, Raymond "Pee Wee" Steele Eichholtz Sr. of Milford, DE and numerous sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Frances Katherine Zink and a brother, Martin Lewin Eicholtz. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 20 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, with Rev. Anne Durboraw, his pastor, officiating. Military interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 19, with a memorial service at 8:00 p.m. conducted by members of V.F.W. Post 467. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ambulance Fund of the New Windsor Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 247, New Windsor, MD 21776 or to the , 801 18th St. NW., Washington, D.C. 20006. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 17, 2019
