Evans, William G. "Bill", age 71 of Eldersburg, MD died peacefully on Thursday, June 6th, the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. Bill was born in New York City and lived with his adoptive parents, Wallace and Florence McLeod in Waterford, CT who shaped his life both spiritually, educationally and emotionally. Bill honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1966 through 1968. He held a 5th degree Black Belt in an Okinawan style of karate. Bill and Ellen lived in Boca Raton, FL for 20 years where he worked in the Art Industry before moving to Maryland to be closer to family. He continued his education and became certified in nursing working with direct patient care at Springfield Hospital Center and Fairhaven/Cooper Ridge in the Alzheimer's population. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Ellen Trancucci Evans. Their nieces and nephews are the love of their lives. Funeral arrangements were by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. A funeral mass was held at St. Mary's Church, in Pompton Lakes, NJ and interment was in Maryrest Cemetery, in Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution in Bill's name may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg, MD 21784.
Published in Carroll County Times from June 12 to June 23, 2019