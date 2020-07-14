William Francis "Bill" Dixon, age 90, of Sykesville passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Gilchrist Hospice, Towson. Born February 27, 1930, in Littlestown, PA he was the son of the late Jesse Francis Dixon and Grace Kemper Dixon. He was the husband of over 66 years to Betty Sue Pipes Dixon. Bill retired as a Construction Superintendent with the Charles E. Smith Company in Washington, DC. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. He was a longtime member of St. James United Methodist Church, Marriottsville. Bill enjoyed woodworking and could be found almost daily at the wood shop at Fairhaven. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters and son-in-law: Cynthia Lee and Terry Shea of Sykesville and Kathryn Grace "Kay" Dixon of Mt. Airy; step-brother Walter Leroy Hawkins of Westminster; grandchildren: Noah A. Smith, Gene W. Granger, Jordan P. Shea, Melanie D. Shea-Tapley, Maria G. Smith and Noelle C. Occhionero and great-granddaughter Liliana J. Occhionero. Funeral services and interment will be held at a later date. Due notice will be given. Those desiring may make donations in his memory to St. James UMC, 12470 Old Frederick Road, Marriottsville, MD 21104.



