1/1
William F. "Bill" Dixon
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Francis "Bill" Dixon, age 90, of Sykesville passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Gilchrist Hospice, Towson. Born February 27, 1930, in Littlestown, PA he was the son of the late Jesse Francis Dixon and Grace Kemper Dixon. He was the husband of over 66 years to Betty Sue Pipes Dixon. Bill retired as a Construction Superintendent with the Charles E. Smith Company in Washington, DC. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. He was a longtime member of St. James United Methodist Church, Marriottsville. Bill enjoyed woodworking and could be found almost daily at the wood shop at Fairhaven. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters and son-in-law: Cynthia Lee and Terry Shea of Sykesville and Kathryn Grace "Kay" Dixon of Mt. Airy; step-brother Walter Leroy Hawkins of Westminster; grandchildren: Noah A. Smith, Gene W. Granger, Jordan P. Shea, Melanie D. Shea-Tapley, Maria G. Smith and Noelle C. Occhionero and great-granddaughter Liliana J. Occhionero. Funeral services and interment will be held at a later date. Due notice will be given. Those desiring may make donations in his memory to St. James UMC, 12470 Old Frederick Road, Marriottsville, MD 21104.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved