William G. Bond, Jr., 87, of Hanover, PA, formerly of Reisterstown passed away on January 20, 2020 at Homewood of Plum Creek, Hanover, PA. He was born on December 14, 1932 in McDonogh, Maryland to the late William G. Bond, Sr. and the late Edna May (nee Houck) Bond. He was married to Betty (nee Molesworth) Bond. Mr. Bond was a dry wall mechanic. He served in the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion Carroll Post #31, Westminster BPOE Elks Lodge #2277 and the Reisterstown Moose Lodge #1577. He enjoyed duckpin bowling and playing golf especially at Wakefield Valley, Quail Valley and South Hills Golf Courses. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 2pm at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Homewood of Plum Creek, Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Road, Hanover, PA 17331. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 26, 2020