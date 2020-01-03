Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Harold "Greenie" Green, 70, of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in York, Pennsylvania. Born April 3, 1949 in Baltimore he was the son of the late George William and Edna May (Weden) Green. He was the loving husband of Wanda Green. Greenie worked at Black and Decker as a machinist before opening his lawn service, " Greenie's Lawn and Garden Service". He was currently employed as a bus driver for Rill's Bus Service. He was a dedicated member of the Westminster Lions Club, where he actively participated in numerous events and was a "Melvin Jones Fellows" recipient. Greenie enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a member of Church of the Open Door. Surviving in addition to his wife are children Nicole Pritchard and husband Timothy, Kendra Greene, Desiree Green, Shawnta Green, Quintton Green, and Martyce Jackson; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister Betty Jane Thomas; brother Wayne Green; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Joyce Greene. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6th at 11 am at the funeral home with visitation beginning at 10am. Interment will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to defray funeral expenses to Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be made at

