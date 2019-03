Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. Huff Sr.. View Sign

Born April 29, 1948, Bill Huff passed away Saturday March 3, 2018 peacefully at home, surrounded by his family in Smithsburg, MD. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Theresa (Howell) Huff; Sons- William H. Jr., John (M. Elizabeth Hamel), Benjamin (Chelsea Janney); grandchildren- Fiona, Amichai, Ezra and Zali. Sister-Virginia Huff Whitehorn (Richard), brother- Mark G. Huff III (Sandra Custer), nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a sister Kathryn, father Mark Gaunt Huff, mother Mildred (Starr) Huff Reagle and stepfather Orville Reagle.He lived in Williamstown, NJ, Carroll County and Washington County, MD. He served 4 years in the Navy. In 1971 Bill trusted Jesus as his personal Savior and began serving the Lord with music. Bill graduated Magna Cum Laude from Glassboro State College,NJ in 1978, with a BA in Voice/Music Education. Then Bill was privileged to sing, travel and record Gospel music with Herb and Blanche Osborn.Since 1993 Bill taught the US Constitution and the Biblical foundations of our country for over 25 years. He published, lectured and created

Lexrex.com .A Celebration of Life service was held in October 2018. Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 3, 2019

