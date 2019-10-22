William "Bill" Henry Patton, 86, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 17, 2019. Bill, also known as Poppy, was a man that loved his family and had incredible faith and love for the Lord. He was a faithful Seventh Day Adventist. His favorite verses from the Bible were John 3:16 and 1st Thessalonians 4:16-17. Bill served during the Korean War with the National Graves Registry. He was involved in "Operation Glory" which coordinated the exchange of fallen soldiers. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 62 years Lois Patton; children: Debbie Rood and husband Warren, Timothy Patton and wife Caroline, Suzanne Receveur and husband Alec; grandchildren: Jonathan Rood, Jason Rood, Jeremy Rood, Nathan Patton, Rachel Patton, Daniel Patton, Amanda Green, and Jesse Receveur; brothers: James Patton and Donald Patton; sister: Margaret Wickizer; sister-in-law: Jane Phelan and great-grand daughter, Lily Green. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Jordan Rood; brothers: Paul Patton and Charles Patton and sister, Sara Patton Reynolds. The family would like to send a special thank you and love to Marie Amico and Lindsey Wilkens of the CHF Clinic at the Winchester Medical Center. A graveside service will be held for Bill on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Berkeley Springs. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Panhandle. Condolences can be sent to www.rosedalefuneral.com
