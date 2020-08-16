1/1
William H. Utz
1947 - 2020
William H. Utz, 73, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, August 10, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle – Harrisburg, PA, with his loving family by his side. Born January 13, 1947 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late William R. and Mary P. (Baughman) Utz. William was the loving husband of the late Lynda E. (Langkam) Utz who died June 23, 2019 and with whom he shared fifty-four years of marriage. William was a member of St. David's United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA William was a carpenter and owner operator of Utz Builders for over forty years. He enjoyed restoring old cars, going to the cabin, fishing, studying the Native American culture, and spending time with his grandkids. William is survived by his children, William H. Utz, Jr. and wife Kelly, Robert L. Utz and wife Susan, and Russell L. Utz, all of Hanover, PA; and four grandchildren, Billy, Kandi, Montana, and R.J. He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Utz; and two sisters, Jearldine Chenoweth, and Sharon Kite. A memorial service to celebrate and remember Bill's life will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Utz farm, 1002 Grand Valley Road, with his Pastor the rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 AM, at the farm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in William's name to St. David's United Church of Christ, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA 17331. The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
the Utz farm
AUG
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
the Utz farm
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
