1/1
William "Bill" Harland
1959 - 2020
William "Bill" Hilrey Harland, 61, of Westminster, Maryland, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born January 18, 1959 in Springfield, Missouri, he was the son of the late William H. Harland and Betty June (Taylor) Harland. Bill graduated in 1977 from Wakefield High School in VA. He completed two B.S. degrees from Columbia College in communications and business administration information systems. He was a career veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving for 20 years. During his time in the Air Force he loved traveling all over the World, especially to Europe and Asia. He worked as an IT analyst for Honeywell Aerospace currently KBR Wyle since 1998. He loved spending time with his children, and loved animals, especially dogs. Bill was known as being very quiet, but having a great sense of humor, generous, helpful, and kind to all he met. Surviving are daughters, Christina K. Harland of Westminster and Michelle L. Harland and husband Andrew W. Brooks of Baltimore; sisters, Trina "Karen" Williams and husband John, Billie Jo Harland-Hill and husband Duane, and Theresa "Kay" Harland; brother, Terry Kent Harland; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster. A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216.



Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
