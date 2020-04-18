William Albert "Billy" Harris, Jr. (55) of Hampstead, MD passed away on April 12, 2020. Born December 21, 1964 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late William "Bud" and Margaret (Nolte) Harris. He was a graduate of North Carroll High School class of 1982. Billy was employed by Tag Engineering, Inc. of Woodlawn, MD. He was active in 4-H and music. His family and friends remember Billy as a very gifted musician. He enjoyed writing, arranging and performing his original compositions. He was a faithful member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Billy provided music for their worship services and produced an incredible Christmas Show each year. Music and his daughter, Madison were the two most important pieces of his life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Billy is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Scarpati. He is survived by his daughter, Madison "Bear" Harris of Fallston, MD; three sisters: Patricia Harris of Hampstead, MD, Donna Miller of Finksburg, MD, Deborah Schubert of Hampstead, MD; brother, Carroll Harris, Sr. and wife Gerri of Hampstead, MD and numerous aunts, nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis all services are private at this time. A Celebration of Billy's Life will be held at a later date. Due Notice will be given Services by ELINE FUNERAL HOME - Hampstead, MD. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 18, 2020