William Joseph "Joe" Grimes, 66 of Mt. Airy, MD passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 30, 1953 in Randallstown, MD the son of the late Frank Grimes, Sr. and the late Teresa Grimes (nee Nickoles). Joe had retired from NSA and then worked as a Bartender at The Woodbine Inn. He was a huge fan of the New York Yankee's, and the Colt's. Joe enjoyed boating, crabbing, music and going to The Jetty. Joe is survived by his significant other Becky Vosloh, of Mt. Airy; his children Jennifer Caballero & husband Justin of Emmitsburg, Todd Grimes of Mt. Airy, Joe Grimes & wife Megan of Mt. Airy, Brandon Grimes & wife Jessica of Westminster and Nikki Grimes of New Windsor. Also survived by 8 grandkids, his brother Charles Grimes & wife Pam and his sister-in-law Gaye Grimes. He was preceded in death by his brother Frank Grimes, Jr. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Jered Harrison Memorial fund 6995 John Pickett Road Woodbine, Road 21797 or the Eddie Harrison Memorial fund 3001 Flag Marsh Road Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 7, 2020