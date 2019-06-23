William J. McKenzie (Mr. Bill), 97, of Finksburg, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born May 31, 1922 in St. Clare, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late George and Mary (Bobby) McKenzie. He was the cherished and devoted husband of Wilma I. McKenzie. Bill was a Veteran of the United States Army where he received the Distinguished Service Cross (among other medals) for his service during World War II. He was employed by the Social Security Administration in the administrative department until his retirement. Bill was an active member in the Reese Fire Department, a member of the St. John Catholic Church, and frequent harmonica entertainer at the local Walmart. Surviving in addition to his wife, Wilma, is his sister, Marie Geist, of Shenandoah, Pennsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews and wonderful friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by brothers Jack McKenzie, Daniel "Chip" McKenzie, Joe McKenzie, Frances McKenzie, Sam McKenzie and Jim McKenzie. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Company, 1745 Baltimore Boulevard, Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Company in Mr. Bill's honor. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 23, 2019