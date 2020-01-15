Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William James Dunn. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Viewing 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. John Catholic Church 43 Monroe Street Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of William James Dunn on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 47. Bill passed away peacefully in his sleep, knowing that he was unconditionally loved by his children and family. He will adoringly be remembered by his children Teagan Marion Dunn, Trey James Dunn, father James William Dunn Sr. and siblings Nicole M. Wist, Heather C. Lohmann married to Jason N. Lohmann Sr., James William Dunn Jr. married to Michelle Dunn, and Christiane J. Harrell. He will lovingly be missed by his nieces and nephews Julia, Jason Jr., Abigail, Haley, Ryan, Brynn, Hayden, Holden, James, Taryn, Cristian and John. Bill will also be affectionately remembered by his former wife and friend Kimberly Dunn, his godfather Charles Dunn and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Bill was predeceased by his mother Christine J. Dunn, grandparents Warren Sexton, Janette Sexton, William and Hortense Dunn, brother- in- law Gregory Wist, and niece Elisha Riley Lohmann. Bill was born on March 25, 1972 in Washington DC and spent his childhood years living in Ellicott City located in Howard County Maryland. Bill was the eldest son of five children and had three sisters and a younger brother. Bill loved cooking for his mom, fishing with friends and family, the infamous band Def Leppard, but his greatest passion was the game of baseball. He had many accomplishments throughout his baseball career beginning with playing travel baseball for the Yankee Rebels, starting as a second basemen for Mount Saint Joseph High School, to being selected to play on the All-star team, receiving a full athletic scholarship to Arizona State University, and being drafted by the Kansas City Royals organization. After Bill's baseball career concluded he was filled with such excitement and contentment after receiving the news he was going to have twin children. The moment his twins Teagan and Trey were born his life was forever changed and he became in love with being a father. The pride Bill felt for his children is indescribable and there is no denying his daughter and son will ever doubt their father's unconditional love for them. Bill will fondly be remembered as that free spirited soul that could put a smile on your face with his jokester ways. His light hearted attitude was remarkable as he lived in the moment carefree and full of life. Bill will mostly be remembered for his contagious laughter and animated personality that brought such energy to those around him. The enjoyment and amusement Bill brought to his friends and families' lives will undeniably be missed now that he has gone with God. Bill will forever be in our hearts and will be loved for eternity. The family will hold a viewing on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Followed by a celebration of Bill's life at Maggie's Restaurant located 310 E Green Street, Westminster. Maggie's Restaurant was one of Bill and his mother's favorite places to spend time together. His burial service will take place on Monday, January 20, 2020 leaving Pritts Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. and arriving via police escort at 12:00 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery located at 8000 Woodyard Road Clinton Md. 20735. Online condolences may be offered to the family at

