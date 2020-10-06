William (Bill) James Tate passed away September 28, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland at the age of 86. Before moving to Annapolis in 2019, Bill was a resident in Carroll County for 30 years. William was born in Easton, PA, a son of the late Eleanor and William James Tate, Sr. Bill is predeceased by his son, William (Billy) Tate, who departed this life in 2007. Surviving in addition to his loving sweetheart, Jacqueline Jones, are a son, Robert Michael Tate, of Miami, FL; Allison O'Hanlon and her husband Eamonn, and beloved granddaughter Claina O'Hanlon of Stevensville, MD. Refer to www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
for full obituary and online condolences. Services will be held at 12:00 noon on October 7, Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401