1/
William James Tate
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) James Tate passed away September 28, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland at the age of 86. Before moving to Annapolis in 2019, Bill was a resident in Carroll County for 30 years. William was born in Easton, PA, a son of the late Eleanor and William James Tate, Sr. Bill is predeceased by his son, William (Billy) Tate, who departed this life in 2007. Surviving in addition to his loving sweetheart, Jacqueline Jones, are a son, Robert Michael Tate, of Miami, FL; Allison O'Hanlon and her husband Eamonn, and beloved granddaughter Claina O'Hanlon of Stevensville, MD. Refer to www.hardestyfuneralhome.com for full obituary and online condolences. Services will be held at 12:00 noon on October 7, Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardesty Funeral Home
12 Ridgely Avenue
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-263-2222
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved