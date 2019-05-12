Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William John Fanning. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

William John Fanning, Jr., 71, of Westminster, passed away tragically on May 8, 2019 in Owings Mills. Born September 11, 1947, he was the son of the late William John Fanning, Sr. and Dorothy Fanning Scannell. He was the loving husband of Christine "Kristy" Fanning, his wife of over 22 years. Bill graduated from Western Maryland College with a B.S. in Economics and an M.S. in Special Education. Along with his wife, he was the owner of Feldhof Farm, which he opened in 1984. He was a member of the National Christmas Tree Association. He was devoted to his family and guided by his faith. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church. He worked for the State of Maryland Developmental Disabilities Administration for 33 years. He retired as the Assistant Regional Director of the Southern Maryland Regional Office in 2003.In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by, and was the proud father of his daughters, Stacy Lynn Wells and her husband William of Baltimore, Kylah Fanning and Alexa Fanning of Westminster; mother-in-law Rosanne Kapheim; siblings Patricia Donnelly, Catherine Fanning (Marc Shipman), Virginia Fanning (William Chapman), and John (Mary Beth) Fanning; step-siblings James Scannell, III, Elizabeth Sipe, Kristine Scannell and Cynthia Johnson; and grandchildren Nathaniel and Mary Anne, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his twin brother, who passed away at birth, and his step-father James Scannell, Jr. The family will welcome family and friends Tuesday, May 14, from 2-4 PM, and 6-8 PM, at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 15, at 11 AM at St. John Catholic Church. Interment will follow the Mass.In lieu of flowers, an educational fund is being established for his children. Details will be made available on the Pritts Funeral Home website. Condolences can be offered at

