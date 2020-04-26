Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William John Reinig, age 77 of Sykesville, MD, went home to be with his Lord in heaven on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home.. Born October 15, 1942 in Maryland, he was the son of the late John N. Reinig and Jeannette Graziano Reinig. He was the husband of Elizabeth A. Reinig of Sykesville. William was a retired firefighter and had also worked many years at Springfield Hospital Center. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved family moments, helping others, food and cars. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children Michael Reinig of Sykesville, MD, daughter Laura Serra of Sykesville, MD and their spouses; stepdaughter Stephanie Kemp of Walkersville MD, stepson Christopher Kemp of Taylorsville, MD and four grandchildren Ashlyn Reinig, Grant Reinig, Dominik Campbell, and Michael Kemp. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Jean Guttman and brother-in-law Frank Guttman.. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or call 1 800-227 -2345, or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or call 410-871-8000.

