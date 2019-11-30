|
|
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
|
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
William John Stone, 77, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Carroll Hospice in Westminster, MD. Born on November 9, 1942, in Dundalk, MD, he was the son of Margaret Yurenda Stone and the late William Stone. He was the loving husband of Diane J. Stone. William was a proud veteran of the United States, and he served in the Air Force for twenty-one years. He worked as a chief engineer for the Department of Energy. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and he loved his daily outings to Bob Evans with his wife, Diane. William was an avid collector of clocks and pocket knives. He was a proud member of The Masons and The Shriners of New Mexico. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are children: Tina Stone Westmoreland and Lisa Stone Manda, stepdaughter: Angela Cassity and husband Joe, grandchildren: Patrick Manda, Madeline Manda, Emma Manda, Rachel Westmoreland, Luke Westmoreland, Tiffany Cassity, and Taylor Cassity, great-grandchild: Remy Manda, sister: Margaret Herberich and husband Bill, many nieces and nephews, special cousins: Bonnie, Rolando, Mary, William, Michael, Kathlene and spouses, and his faithful furry companion: Buster Boy. He was predeceased by a very special aunt and uncle: Aunt Frances and Uncle Leo, and cousin: Arthur "Skip". The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3, from 11 am – 1 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held at 1 pm. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, P.O. Box 824061, Philadelphia, PA 19182-4061, in honor of his granddaughter, Taylor. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
