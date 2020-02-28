67 of Butler Pa. Passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Born Nov. 20, 1952 in Baltimore and raised in Randallstown MD. He was the loving husband of Cabrina A. Majhan for 26 years. One daughter Kristine Parsons and 2 grandchildren. William was the son of the late William J. Woodruff Sr. and Mary C. Tegler Woodruff He served 8 years in the Navy and became a First Class Submarine Tech. For the past 15 years he worked for RMI Security at A K Steel.. Survived by siblings Donald L. Woodruff and Mary Lou Jestes (Gary) of Manchester, Cathy L. Walter (George) of New Windsor, and Frank A. Woodruff (Rosa) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was predeceased by 2 siblings H. Paul Woodruff and Roy C. Woodruff. He was a member of Wards Chapel United Methodist Church. Thanks to all for your prayers and words of kindness.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 28, 2020