William Karl Webb, 76, of Westminster, MD passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 23, 2020. He had battled neuroendocrine cancer since 2016 fighting long and hard. He was born on Sept. 14, 1944 in Bear Creek Township of Wilkes-Barre, PA to Jasper Webb and Mabel Derr. He has three sisters, Barbara Ackerman, Lois Gubbiotti and Dorothy Hoyt who all still live in the Wilkes-Barre area. He was married to Carol Christine Reed in July of 1976 and they welcomed a daughter Kellan Elisabeth Webb Stehle in 1982 and a son Ryan William Webb in 1985. Two granddaughters joined the family in 2020 - Madeline Emma Stehle in January and Ruby Rose Webb in March. William graduated from Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre in 1962 and Wilkes College in 1966 with a BA in Biology. He obtained his Master's Degree from Morgan State University in Baltimore and taught for 38 years in the Baltimore County School System. During his teaching career he also coached varsity and junior varsity wrestling and football at Woodlawn High School as well as junior varsity and varsity football at Catonsville High School. He spent many spring and summer afternoons plus weekends coaching his son Ryan and friends community baseball teams starting when Ryan was only six. Carol and William spent countless hours watching and cheering from the stands as both Kellan and Ryan played soccer all the way from a young age through high school. They treasured trips to Frostburg to watch Ryan play baseball through his college years. William and Carol are both Maryland basketball, Baltimore Oriole and Ravens fans. Throughout his life, William loved the outdoors and spent long hours by the stream fishing for trout and other fresh water fish. Many long fall days were passed in the woods of Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland sitting in a tree stand waiting for the elusive white tail deer to wander within range. After retirement from teaching he continued to coach junior varsity football at Catonsville and Patapsco High School for a number of years. Always a student of the game William, watched hours and hours of video to fully prepare his teams to perform at their best. William could name every correspondent on MSNBC and tell you what time their shows were broadcast. His fire and intensity for politics the last several years of his life never wavered. At this time cremation has taken place but no services will be held due to COVID restrictions. Ash scattering and Celebration of Life will be held sometime in the new year. Contributions in his memory can be made to the ASPCA. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
.