William "Bill" Joseph Kowicki, 72, of Owings Mills, Maryland formerly of Westminster, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Brinton Woods Health and Rehabilitation Center at Winfield. Born on January 20, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio he was the son of the late Raymond and Charlotte (Glowacki) Kowicki. He was the loving and devoted husband of 47 years to Elaine M. (Siembida) Kowicki. Bill was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He worked for most of his career as a logistics manager for Unisys Corporation and retired in 2011. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling and model railroad trains. Although a hole-in-one proved to be elusive on the golf course, Bill was elated to bowl a 300 game on the lanes. Surviving in addition to his wife Elaine are son, Patrick William Kowicki of Owings Mills; sister, Barbara Kohl and husband George of Ohio; brothers, Lawrence Kowicki and wife Donna of Ohio and Kenneth Kowicki of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sister-in-law, Linda Shoemaker; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold and Gayle Robinson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Christine Kulka. Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster with the Rev. David S. Schafer officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow in MD Veterans Cemetery Garrison Forest in Owings Mills. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to s () or (mda.donordrive.com). Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 13, 2019