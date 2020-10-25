William "Bill" Lee Lawton, 77 of Mt. Airy, MD Passed suddenly Friday, October, 23, 2020 due to a heart attack. Beloved husband of Carolyn B. Lawton. Mr. Lawton was born August 28, 1943 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Percy Lees Lawton and the late Martha Ann Hamstead Lawton and his late step-mother Martha Jane Lawton Bill had worked for Hewlett Packard which later became Agilent before retiring in 2007. He was a US Army Veteran, a member of Calvary UMC where he served on the Board of Trustees, hobbies included electronics and computers. Mr. Lawton served two terms as President and numerous years as Vice President of the Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company. He made the Top Responder List for 17 years, served on committees Radio Communication, computers and surveillance. Among his rewards are 3 EMS of the Year Awards, Presidents Award, All Around Volunteer of the Year and the Distinguish service Award. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM (MAVFC Memorial Service 7:30 PM) at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784 and Saturday October 31, 2020 1:00 PM until the time of service. CELEBRATION OF Life Service 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in Eglon Cemetery Eglon, WV. Social Distancing must be observed and masks worn. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company, 702 North Main St. Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com