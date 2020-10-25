1/1
William L. "Bill" Lawton
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Lee Lawton, 77 of Mt. Airy, MD Passed suddenly Friday, October, 23, 2020 due to a heart attack. Beloved husband of Carolyn B. Lawton. Mr. Lawton was born August 28, 1943 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Percy Lees Lawton and the late Martha Ann Hamstead Lawton and his late step-mother Martha Jane Lawton Bill had worked for Hewlett Packard which later became Agilent before retiring in 2007. He was a US Army Veteran, a member of Calvary UMC where he served on the Board of Trustees, hobbies included electronics and computers. Mr. Lawton served two terms as President and numerous years as Vice President of the Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company. He made the Top Responder List for 17 years, served on committees Radio Communication, computers and surveillance. Among his rewards are 3 EMS of the Year Awards, Presidents Award, All Around Volunteer of the Year and the Distinguish service Award. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM (MAVFC Memorial Service 7:30 PM) at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784 and Saturday October 31, 2020 1:00 PM until the time of service. CELEBRATION OF Life Service 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in Eglon Cemetery Eglon, WV. Social Distancing must be observed and masks worn. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company, 702 North Main St. Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Memorial service
07:30 PM
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
In our lifetime, we never met anyone quite like Bill. He was a wonderful friend and we loved him greatly. Our hearts are heavy, but we are blessed and grateful to have known him!
BYRON RICKETTS
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved