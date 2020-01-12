Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William L. Richards Jr.. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village Memorial service 2:00 PM Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village Send Flowers Obituary

William Lester Richards, Jr. of 204 Saint Matthew Court, Westminster, died on December 31st at 4:15 PM in the 92nd year of his age. He was born June 8, 1927 in Troy, NY, son of the late Lester (Captain, USN) and Edna (Hieatzman) Richards. At age 18 he enlisted in the Navy V-5 flight training program, later transferred to the short-lived Aviation Midshipman program (of which he was one of the last remaining survivors) and received his designation as a Naval Aviator in June 1948. He received a BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington in 1960. He retired in 1969 with 25 years of service, the rank of Commander, and 5000 hours of fixed-wing and helicopter flight time. In retirement, he worked as a Real Estate Broker and Appraiser until fully retiring in 1989. He married Joanne Robinson in 1952 with whom he has four children, ten grandchildren and, so far, fourteen great-grandchildren. They were divorced in 1973 and in 1976 he married Beva Schellhase, a widow, who had six children and seventeen grandchildren, and, over the years, added seven great-grandchildren. Beva died in 2010 from complications of Alzheimer's and, several years later in 2013, he married Lee Hughlett, a widowed neighbor, and added three more children and four grandchildren to his extended family. Surviving in addition to his wife are children (and spouses) Lynda and (Charles) Erickson, William Richards, Marte and (Michael) Bell, and Michael and (Patricia) Richards; step-children and spouses Bonnie and (Dennis) McCormick, Lynne and (Frank) DeSantis, Cindy and (David) Proudfoot, Debbie and (Nick) IntVeldt, Robert and (Vicki) Schellhase, Kenneth and (Janet) Schellhase, Thomas Hughlett, James Hughlett, and Kathleen and (Ralph) Seher. He was predeceased by his two younger brothers, John in 2007 and Charles in 2014. A memorial service for family and friends will be held in Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village on January 18th. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM with the service at 2:00 PM. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. If desired, well-wishers may make memorial contributions to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund, or Carroll Hospice. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered at





