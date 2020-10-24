1/1
William M. Strickland
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William M. Strickland, 86, of Selbyville, DE and longtime resident of Sykesville, MD died on October 20, 2020 after several years of battling Alzheimer's. Born November 28, 1933 in Baltimore MD, he was the son of the late Benson Strickland and Pansy Loveridge Hines. Also the special great nephew of the late Elmer Loveridge and Anita Loveridge Schuman. He was predeceased by his brothers Rodney and James Strickland. William was the kind and gentle husband of Patricia Ducker Strickland for 61 years. William has left behind his loving daughter Michelle Lynn Paul and husband, Lance of Charles Town, WV, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. From 1951 - 1953 William served in the US Navy Reserves prior to entering into the US Marine Corps from 1953 - 1957 serving in the Korean War. The next 25 years, William was a policeman with the Baltimore County Police Department where he retired as Captain. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Ocean City, MD. He was a Life Member of the First State Detachment Marine Corps League. Other memberships include being a Mason of Doric Lodge #30, Freedom Lodge #112, Association of Baltimore County Retired Police, 2nd Marine Corps Division, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #2, USS Salem Assoc., USS Columbus Veterans Assoc., Lower Delaware Shield & Square Club Life Member, Fraternal Order of Police, Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, Baltimore County Retired Fire – Police Assoc., Life Member of the V.F.W. and the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society. Family and friends are invited to attend the service at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 South Main St., Selbyville, DE 19975 at 2:00 PM by Pastor Frank Harpster on Monday, October 26, 2020. Viewing will take place prior to the service from 12 to 2 PM. Interment will take place Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, mask and social distancing will be mandatory and seating will be limited. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the American Alzheimer's Association, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or online at www.alz.org. Share your condolences at www.bishophastingsfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Service
02:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Interment
02:00 PM
Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 23, 2020
Sympathy to Family .
Bro. Ken
Calhoun Carter
Friend
October 23, 2020
Condolences to the family from Cindy and I. He was a Marine to the end and a gentleman indeed.
Larry and Cindy Lindenberger
Larry Lindenberger
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved