William M. Strickland, 86, of Selbyville, DE and longtime resident of Sykesville, MD died on October 20, 2020 after several years of battling Alzheimer's. Born November 28, 1933 in Baltimore MD, he was the son of the late Benson Strickland and Pansy Loveridge Hines. Also the special great nephew of the late Elmer Loveridge and Anita Loveridge Schuman. He was predeceased by his brothers Rodney and James Strickland. William was the kind and gentle husband of Patricia Ducker Strickland for 61 years. William has left behind his loving daughter Michelle Lynn Paul and husband, Lance of Charles Town, WV, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. From 1951 - 1953 William served in the US Navy Reserves prior to entering into the US Marine Corps from 1953 - 1957 serving in the Korean War. The next 25 years, William was a policeman with the Baltimore County Police Department where he retired as Captain. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Ocean City, MD. He was a Life Member of the First State Detachment Marine Corps League. Other memberships include being a Mason of Doric Lodge #30, Freedom Lodge #112, Association of Baltimore County Retired Police, 2nd Marine Corps Division, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #2, USS Salem Assoc., USS Columbus Veterans Assoc., Lower Delaware Shield & Square Club Life Member, Fraternal Order of Police, Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, Baltimore County Retired Fire – Police Assoc., Life Member of the V.F.W. and the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society. Family and friends are invited to attend the service at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 South Main St., Selbyville, DE 19975 at 2:00 PM by Pastor Frank Harpster on Monday, October 26, 2020. Viewing will take place prior to the service from 12 to 2 PM. Interment will take place Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, mask and social distancing will be mandatory and seating will be limited. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the American Alzheimer's Association
, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or online at www.alz.org
. Share your condolences at www.bishophastingsfh.com