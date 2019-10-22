|
|
William "Bill" B. Marks, Jr., 88, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 surrounded by his wife and family at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born December 27, 1930 in Sandy Spring, Maryland, he was the son of the late William B. Marks, Sr. and Fanny Elizabeth (Young) Marks. He was the loving and devoted husband of 66 years to Sarah "Sally" Griffin Marks. Bill was a 1952 graduate of Idaho State College in Pocatello and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1952 to 1955. He retired in 1992 after 37 years with the credit department with BG&E. Bill was a long time active member of the Westminster Kiwanis Club serving as past president and secretary and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Westminster. He loved spending time outdoors in his vegetable and flowers gardens, and traveling all over the U.S. and Europe. He was always very artistic and enjoyed arranging and decorating with flowers and artwork. Surviving in addition to his wife are son, William Douglas Marks and wife Deborah of Fork, MD; daughters, Julia Marks Ostrander and husband Lige of St. Clairsville, Ohio and Carolyn Griffin Miller and husband Richard of Ephrata, PA; grandchildren, Christine Donnelly and husband Jason, Brian Marks, Nathan Ostrander and wife Claire, Sarah Ostrander, Lisa and Julie Miller; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Luke; brother, Kenneth L. Marks and wife Kay of Lincolnton, NC. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Westminster, 65 Washington Rd. Westminster with Pastor Matthew Glasgow officiating. Burial will be private at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Westminster, 65 Washington Rd., Westminster, MD 21157 or to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 22, 2019