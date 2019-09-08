William Melvin Baublits Jr.

Obituary
William "Bill" Melvin Baublits, Jr., 74, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at his residence in Littlestown, PA. Born on March 17, 1945, in Beckleysville, MD, he was the son of the late William Melvin, Sr., and Margaret Luella Dix Baublits. He was the loving husband of the late Donna Gail Schultz Baublits. Years ago, Bill worked as a carpenter in construction. He was a NASCAR fan. Surviving him are children: Richard Lee Baublits of Littlestown, PA, Wanda Gail Walton of Taneytown, MD, and Clinton Gerald Walton, Jr. of Westminster, MD, grandchildren: James, Kendall and Heather, great granddaughter: Leiana, and sisters: Phyllis Seipp of Hampstead, MD, Marie Burk of South Carolina, and Margaret "Peggy" Baublits of Hampstead, MD. He was predeceased by a sister: Doris Ann Baublits. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 9, from 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A. 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 am. Interment to follow in St. Abraham's Church Cemetery, Hampstead, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 8, 2019
