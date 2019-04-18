Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Merryman Jr.. View Sign

William E. "Bill" Merryman Jr., of Eldersburg, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 87. He was the son of the late William E. Merryman Sr., and the late Nellie "Ellen" Deal. Bill was the beloved husband of Jacqueline Hendricks Merryman, celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary on March 6th. They met while he was in the U.S. Navy serving as a communications tech in California during the Korean War. Bill was employed for 45 years at WBAL TV, a job he loved. A devoted family man, he is survived by his daughter Theresa and husband Stuart Brown of Ohio, son L. Edwin and his wife Debby of California, grandson Scott Merryman, granddaughters Jenifer Snay, Bailey Merryman, Kelli Brown, Brittany and Shane Beasley, Kailey and Derick Wright, great grandchildren Madison and Brandon Snay, Megan, Jackson, and Avery Beasley, and by many friends. The family will celebrate his life privately. Inurnment will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

