On December 29, 2019, William "Bill" Michael Bonarrigo went home to Christ after bravely battling brain cancer for nine months. Bill is the beloved husband of the late Brenda Irene Bonarrigo (nee Crowl); devoted father of Amy M. Ballistreri (nee Bonarrigo) and Amanda I. Bonarrigo; loving grandfather of Erica K. McGeehan; dear brother of Joseph Bonarrigo and wife Mary, Catherine Gallas (nee Bonarrigo) and husband William Sr., Carolyn Kreisel (nee Bonarrigo) and husband Robert; Susan Thoupos (nee Bonarrigo) and husband George. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and close friends. Family and friends will honor Bill's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services - Parkville, 8800 Harford Rd. on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ursula Roman Catholic Church. Internment taking place at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Westminster, Maryland.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 5, 2020