William Eldridge Norman, IV, 90, of Sykesville, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at New Life Assisted Living. Born April 19, 1929 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William E. Norman, III and Nellie Ridgely Norman. He was the husband of Hazel Kirk Norman. They had been married for 22 years. Bill was retired from Bell Atlantic where he had worked for 40 years. He was a U.S Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and also a member of Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church. He was the last of his immediate family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by Hazel's children Conrad Brookhart, III and his wife Jill, Michael Kirk Brookhart, Lisa Cheuvront and husband Christopher, grandchildren Rebekah, Samantha, Shane, Bryce, Trevor, Justin, Hunter, Savannah, Gunnar, nephew Mark Norman and wife Joyce and great nephews John and Joseph. He was preceded in death by son Daniel William Norman, and wives Margaret and Carolyn Norman. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, 12 Noon at Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church, 961 Johnsville Road, Sykesville MD with his pastor, Rev. Ian Collier, officiating. Interment will follow in Loudon Park Cemetery with military honors The family will receive friends from 10:30-12 Noon at the church on Wednesday. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 20, 2019