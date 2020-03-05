Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Rohrbaugh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William L. Rohrbaugh, age 81, passed away, on March 2, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Nancy J. (Tatnell) Rohrbaugh; together they shared over 58 years of marriage. Bill was born in Glen Rock on September 6, 1938 and was the son of the late Ralph E. Rohrbaugh and Goldie N. (Smith) Rohrbaugh. He graduated from Susquehannock High School class of 1956. Being a newspaper carrier as a young boy in Glen Rock, he was fascinated with buses, which brought the newspaper to him, where he worked at Reliance Motorcoach Co. This inspired him to want his own motorcoach business in 1972, he started his Bill Rohrbaugh's Charter Service Inc., in Manchester MD. He later opened a branch in Baltimore MD, and operated Motorcoaches, school buses and an airport service for over 42 years. Bill was involved in various motorcoach associations and served as President of Maryland Motorcoach Assoc., Vice Chairman of the Pennsylvania Bus Assoc., the Commercial Vehicles Safety Alliance, the Board of Directors of the United Bus Owners Assoc., as well as serving on various committees throughout his career. Bill was a faithful member of Carpenters Workshop Fellowship and involved in many activities including being an elder of the church and heading up several committees. In addition to his wife Nancy; he is survived by his nephew Matthew Herman of York; his great nephews Michael and Alex, and his brother Lynn G. Rohrbaugh and his wife Carol of Florida. Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Carpenters Workshop Fellowship Church, 57 Church St., Seven Valleys PA 17360, with Rev. Dr. Kay Gingrich presiding. The family will receive friends at the luncheon following the service at the church. Funeral services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the church. Share condolences at

