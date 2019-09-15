William Benton Royer, 95, of Westminster, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Dove house. Born on May 3, 1924, in Westminster, he was the son of the late Benton Royer and Grace Coe Royer. Survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Gene Beacham Royer. In William's early years he had a motorcycle repair shop in a alley garage on Carroll Street and his nickname around town was "Wild Bill". He also worked as an auto mechanic and worked on boats. He retired after 33 years of service from the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier. At Reese Carnival, he sold Knapp shoes. He served in the Army during WWII in New Guinea, South Philippines as a technician and a truck driver. He enjoyed playing the trumpet, his large layout of model trains and after retirement, moved to his home in Ocean Pines where he enjoyed light tackle, and deep sea fishing for marlin. He had a fond memory of his 50th Big Band Cruise. He was a member of the Westminster Church of the Brethren. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children Denise, Sharon and Kurt Royer and wife Debbie, all of Westminster; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Church of the Brethren Children and Youth, 1 Park Place, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences can be made at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 15, 2019