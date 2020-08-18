1/1
William Russell "Bill" Fleagle Sr.
William "Bill" Russell Fleagle, Sr., 96, of New Windsor, Maryland, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his son's home in Westminster. Born June 15, 1924 in Uniontown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Alvie Russell Fleagle and Catherine (Bowers) Fleagle. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn (Lease) Fleagle in 2014. Bill was a graduate of New Windsor High School, and spent most of his career in sales. He was an insurance salesman for several years, and then sold automobiles for Wantz Chevrolet in Taneytown. Bill also worked as an associate with the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Westminster for several years. He was a life member of St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church in New Windsor, and enjoyed singing on the church choir. Bill enjoyed singing for special occasions and weddings, playing golf, and cooking. Surviving are son, William "Bill" Fleagle, Jr. and wife Delle of Westminster; grandchildren, Jenny Stallings, Patrick Groff, Phillip and Josh Fleagle; great-granddaughter, Kennedy Fleagle. He was predeceased by a daughter, Sue List, and sister, Jane E. Coale. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church, 701 Green Valley Rd. (Rt. 75) New Windsor with Rev. Anne C. Durboraw officiating. Burial will follow in St. Luke's (Winters) Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church, PO Box 447, New Windsor, MD 21776. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

