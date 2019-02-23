Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ruth Sr.. View Sign

Willliam Jerome "Bill" Ruth Sr., age 91, of Union Bridge and formerly of McKinstry Mill Rd., died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his home. Born June 25, 1927 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John and Pearl Punte Ruth. He was the husband of Shirley Hickey-Ruth, his wife of 10 years. His first wife was Patricia S. Ruth who died in 2006.Bill was a member of the New Windsor Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. He served in the U.S. Navy and was currently an inactive member of the U.S. Army Airforce. He was a member of the Maryland State Guard and the Civil Air Patrol. Bill was employed for 39 years with the U.S. Customs Service and retired in 1986 as a supervising customs inspector. He was a member of the Union Bridge Heritage Committee, the Husbands of the Plum Crazy Red Hatters, the Wye Indian Guides and the Liberty Lodge A.F. & A.M., Cockeysville, where he was awarded his 60-year pin. He was a former member of the Appalachian Trail Club. He enjoyed working around the farm, woodworking, traveling, playing dominoes and his pet cats.In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Mary Ruth Knapp and husband Stephen of Bel Air, Melissa Bacinski-Greene and husband Rick Greene Jr. of New Windsor and William J. Ruth Jr. and wife Cindy of Cody, WY; step children, Michael C. Hickey Sr. of Taneytown and Cynthia Colbert and husband Butch of Surf City, NC; grandchildren, Anthony Ruth and wife Lauren, Sarah Ruth, Eric Ruth and wife Charlotte, Bryan Knapp and wife Stacie, Michael Knapp and wife Sarah, James Bacinski and wife Ashleigh and Joey Bacinski; step grandchildren, Amanda Miller and husband Phil and Michael C. Hickey Jr.; great grandsons, Theodore Ruth and Bear Bacinski; step great grandsons, Dylan, Dominick and Asher and step great granddaughter, Danica. He was predeceased by sisters, Margaret Bellamy and Amanda Peski.A funeral service will be held at the New Windsor Presbyterian Church, corner of Church and High Sts., 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 25, with Rev. H. Paul Matthews, church pastor, officiating. Military interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near New Windsor.The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, February 24 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, where Masonic members of the Liberty Lodge will conduct a memorial service at 6:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the New Windsor Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 420, New Windsor, MD 21776 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at





Willliam Jerome "Bill" Ruth Sr., age 91, of Union Bridge and formerly of McKinstry Mill Rd., died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his home. Born June 25, 1927 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John and Pearl Punte Ruth. He was the husband of Shirley Hickey-Ruth, his wife of 10 years. His first wife was Patricia S. Ruth who died in 2006.Bill was a member of the New Windsor Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. He served in the U.S. Navy and was currently an inactive member of the U.S. Army Airforce. He was a member of the Maryland State Guard and the Civil Air Patrol. Bill was employed for 39 years with the U.S. Customs Service and retired in 1986 as a supervising customs inspector. He was a member of the Union Bridge Heritage Committee, the Husbands of the Plum Crazy Red Hatters, the Wye Indian Guides and the Liberty Lodge A.F. & A.M., Cockeysville, where he was awarded his 60-year pin. He was a former member of the Appalachian Trail Club. He enjoyed working around the farm, woodworking, traveling, playing dominoes and his pet cats.In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Mary Ruth Knapp and husband Stephen of Bel Air, Melissa Bacinski-Greene and husband Rick Greene Jr. of New Windsor and William J. Ruth Jr. and wife Cindy of Cody, WY; step children, Michael C. Hickey Sr. of Taneytown and Cynthia Colbert and husband Butch of Surf City, NC; grandchildren, Anthony Ruth and wife Lauren, Sarah Ruth, Eric Ruth and wife Charlotte, Bryan Knapp and wife Stacie, Michael Knapp and wife Sarah, James Bacinski and wife Ashleigh and Joey Bacinski; step grandchildren, Amanda Miller and husband Phil and Michael C. Hickey Jr.; great grandsons, Theodore Ruth and Bear Bacinski; step great grandsons, Dylan, Dominick and Asher and step great granddaughter, Danica. He was predeceased by sisters, Margaret Bellamy and Amanda Peski.A funeral service will be held at the New Windsor Presbyterian Church, corner of Church and High Sts., 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 25, with Rev. H. Paul Matthews, church pastor, officiating. Military interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near New Windsor.The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, February 24 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, where Masonic members of the Liberty Lodge will conduct a memorial service at 6:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the New Windsor Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 420, New Windsor, MD 21776 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close