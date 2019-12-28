William Edward Sheckells, 75, of Westminster, passed away on December 24, 2019 at his residence in Westminster, MD. Born August 28, 1944 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Elmer and Ethel (Hamilton) Sheckells. husband of Brenda Arlene Sheckells. Surviving are his two daughters, Dawn Fleming, husband Rick of Boonsboro, MD, Karen Knellinger of Millerstown, PA; two grandsons, Ben Knellinger of Millerstown, PA, Garrett Fleming of Boonsboro, MD; granddaughter, Sarah Knellinger of Millerstown, PA; three brothers, Thomas Sheckells, Jospeh Sheckells of Baltimore, MD, Timothy Sheckells of Ocean City, MD; two sisters, Donna Smith of Glenwood, MD, Pat Sheckells of Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 28, 2019