William "Bill" Dorsey Spear, III, 62, of Hanover, PA died on June 23, 2019 at the Dove House. Born on January 21, 1957 in Baltimore, he was the son of William Dorsey Spear, II of Baltimore and Beverly Dolores Pfeiffer Baldwin of Westminster. Bill worked for Sherwin Williams Paint Factory. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, driving his Corvette and playing music. Besides his parents, he is survived by his daughter Michele Evans and husband Glen of Killeen, TX; grandchildren Shawn, Anthony, Breania, Keairia and Gabriella and great-granddaughter Emma; sisters Donna Payne and husband Thomas of Baltimore, Sharon Clark and husband Rich of Hanover, PA, brothers Harry Klingler of Westminster, Harold "Bunky" Klingler and wife Diane of Westminster and Calvin Klingler and wife Jenny of Hanover, PA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to GoFundMe Campaign gf.me/u/tnbhx5.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 24, 2019