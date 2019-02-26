Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Stewart Dando. View Sign

William Stewart Dando, age 95, of Sykesville, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born March 30, 1923, in Akron, OH, he was the son of the late Harris and Mary Stewart Dando. He was the husband of the late Janet LaDean Dando, who died in 2006. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He was a combat-wounded C-47 pilot and served in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. After the war, he worked at Libby Owens Ford glass company for many years before retiring as the owner of William S. Dando, Inc. in 2006. He was an avid reader and enjoyed the time he spent living at Fairhaven Retirement Community in Sykesville. He loved meeting new people, driving, nice meals, golf, and miniature white poodles. Surviving are dear friend and beloved Virginia Numsen, daughter LaDean Dando Barksdale of Lewes, DE, grandchildren W. Brandt Butcher (Jessica), LaDean Maryn Rosenberg (Brian), J. Dando Butcher, Amanda Altman (T.J.), Jonathan Barksdale (Cherie Radcliffe), Melanie Barksdale, Ashlyn Barksdale, Alicia Barksdale, and Christa Barksdale. He was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Dando. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Fairhaven Chapel, 7200 Third Ave., Sykesville, MD 21784. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

